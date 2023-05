New Suit - Environmental

SHP Quito Village filed an environmental lawsuit against Jin Ho Yi, San Hoon Yi and other defendants on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, seeks indemnification under CERCLA for the cost of cleaning up hazardous waste allegedly discharged from the defendants' dry cleaning operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02120, SHP Quito Village LLC v. Yi et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 01, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Shp Quito Village, LLC

Plaintiffs

Nixon Peabody

defendants

Elite Cleaners

Estate of Alfred T. Fichera, deceased

Estate of Virginia M. Fichera, deceased

Jin Ho Yi

Quito Cleaners

Quito Dry Cleaners

Quito Park Cleaners

Quito Park Dry Cleaners

Sang Hoon Yi

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws