News From Law.com

After serving eight years as a Walton County Magistrate Court judge, G. Kevin Morris is trading benches. Beginning in 2023, Walton will join the Alcovy Judicial Circuit as a superior court judge, following a Dec. 16 appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp. Morris will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John M. Ott after 32 years of service. At the age of 68, Ott announced in October that he'd be stepping down from the bench on Dec. 31.

Georgia

December 28, 2022, 9:16 AM