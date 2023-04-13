Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Moore & Van Allen on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Panthers Stadium LLC to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lincoln Derr on behalf of event staffer Show Pros Entertainment Services of Charlotte, accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating a contract based on the plaintiff's alleged failure to meet certain conditions in the SAFETY Act of 2002, which provides legal liability protections for claims arising out of terrorist acts. The case is 3:23-cv-00212, Show Pros Entertainment Services of Charlotte Inc. v. Panthers Stadium LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 13, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Show Pros Entertainment Services of Charlotte, Inc.

defendants

Panthers Stadium, LLC

defendant counsels

Moore & Van Allen

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract