New Suit

Best Buy was sued Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was brought by Gulf Coast Insurance Lawyers on behalf of Shayne Shour, who contends Best Buy damaged property while installing appliances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00318, Shour v. Best Buy Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 15, 2023, 12:45 PM