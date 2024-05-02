James Darlington Taylor Jr. and Michelle Streifthau-Livizos of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Catalyst Orthoscience in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in Delaware District Court by Shaw Keller LLP and Crowell & Moring on behalf of Shoulder Innovations, asserts a single patent related to an implant shoulder replacement system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla, is 1:24-cv-00266, Shoulder Innovations, Inc. v. Catalyst Orthoscience Inc.
Health Care
May 02, 2024, 10:18 AM