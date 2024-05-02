Who Got The Work

James Darlington Taylor Jr. and Michelle Streifthau-Livizos of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Catalyst Orthoscience in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in Delaware District Court by Shaw Keller LLP and Crowell & Moring on behalf of Shoulder Innovations, asserts a single patent related to an implant shoulder replacement system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla, is 1:24-cv-00266, Shoulder Innovations, Inc. v. Catalyst Orthoscience Inc.

Health Care

May 02, 2024, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Shoulder Innovations, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Shaw Keller LLP

Andrew S. McElligott

Jon Gurka

Ryan Fitzgerald

defendants

Catalyst Orthoscience Inc.

defendant counsels

John F. Bennett

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Paul J. Linden

Paul M. Ulrich

Ava M. Abner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims