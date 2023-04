News From Law.com International

U.K. lawyers are debating whether law firms should be the ones to top up the country's ailing legal aid budget, following a proposal recently put forward in Westminster. Some lawyers have welcomed the idea saying it is a better way of addressing the issue than providing pro bono help, however others believe it is unfair to place such a burden entirely on lawyers.

Government

April 06, 2023, 5:38 AM

nature of claim: /