Should ERCOT Get Immunity for Response to 2021 Winter Storm?...

The disastrous response of the state's electric grid operator in the February 2021 winter storm took center stage as the Texas Supreme Court heard arguments for and against giving a private nonprofit organization governmental immunity. In separate, consecutive hearings, a municipally owned electric utility and a privately owned power generator argued against allowing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) obtaining an immunity defense. The plaintiffs also oppose a defense that the Public Utility Commission, the state agency that oversees ERCOT, should have exclusive jurisdiction.

Energy

January 10, 2023, 4:44 PM