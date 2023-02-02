Should Attorney Fees Be Awarded for Limited Success? Fifth C...

News From Law.com

A challenge to attorney fees awarded based on the plaintiff's "limited success" did not sway a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Houston Independent School District brought the challenge, insisting the plaintiff's First Amendment lawsuit was only partially successful and therefore the federal district court erred in calculating attorney fees. The unpublished per curiam opinion released Wednesday, Monroe v. Houston ISD, took into account how unsuccessful claims can sometimes affect the attorney fees calculation.

Education

February 02, 2023, 1:58 PM