Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stoel Rives on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Vanir Construction Management to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Fort Hall Business Council and Shoshone Bannock Tribal Court, accuses the defendant of botching a multi-million dollar casino expansion project. As a result of the defendant's alleged negligence and mismanagement, the suit claims that the project encountered delays and ran $9.6 million over budget. The case is 4:23-cv-00160, Shoshone Bannock Tribal Court et al v. Vanir Construction Management, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 08, 2023, 12:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Fort Hall Business Council

Shoshone Bannock Tribal Court

Echo Hawk Law Office

defendants

Vanir Construction Management, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract