Shortlisted for Judge: Who Will Kemp Appoint to Rockdale Sta...

A general counsel and assistant solicitor general are in the running to become the next judge to join the Rockdale County State Court bench. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released its shortlist of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Chief Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. in March. The shortlisted candidates include Georgia Department of Driver Services General Counsel Angelique B. McClendon and Gwinnett County Assistant Solicitor General Vasco "Terry" McRae.

Georgia

September 11, 2024, 11:20 AM