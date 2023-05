Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Starbucks to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria on behalf of Amy F. Short, who claims that she was seriously injured after hot tea spilled on her body. The case is 1:23-cv-00456, Short v. Starbucks Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 24, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Amy F Short

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Coffee Company

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims