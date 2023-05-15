Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance lawsuit against nine major insurers to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage from property damage arising from Hurricane Michael, was filed by the Ross Legal Group on behalf of Shores of Panama RCA Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00132, Shores Of Panama Rca Inc v. Underwriters At Lloyds Of London et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Shores Of Panama Rca Inc

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company Of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

HDI Global Specialty SE

Indian Harbor Insrance Company

Old Republic Union Insurance Company

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Safety Specialty Insurance Company

Underwriters At Lloyds Of London

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute