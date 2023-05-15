Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance lawsuit against nine major insurers to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage from property damage arising from Hurricane Michael, was filed by the Ross Legal Group on behalf of Shores of Panama RCA Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00132, Shores Of Panama Rca Inc v. Underwriters At Lloyds Of London et al.
Insurance
May 15, 2023, 6:18 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- General Security Indemnity Company Of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- HDI Global Specialty SE
- Indian Harbor Insrance Company
- Old Republic Union Insurance Company
- QBE Specialty Insurance Company
- Safety Specialty Insurance Company
- Underwriters At Lloyds Of London
- United Specialty Insurance Company
defendant counsels
- Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute