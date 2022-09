New Suit

Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought on behalf of Shorelight LLC, seeks records pertaining to statistics on refusals of nonimmigrant student visa applications. The case is 1:22-cv-02878, Shorelight LLC v. United States Department of State.

September 21, 2022, 6:52 PM