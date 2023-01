Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb and Ace American Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by the Weiner Law Group on behalf of the Simon Property Group and Shopping Center Associates d/b/a Menlo Park Mall, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-00175, Shopping Center Associates et al. v. Chubb et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 12:32 PM