Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Cascade Hardwood to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Eric G. Carlson on behalf of Michael D. Shope, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim. The case is 3:22-cv-05632, Shope v. Cascade Hardwood.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 29, 2022, 5:59 PM