A former Olympic equestrian coach found not guilty by reason of insanity in a shooting on his New Jersey farm is suing three insurance companies to compel coverage of the incident. Michael Barisone did not act intentionally when he shot Lauren Kanarek in August 2019, he claims in a suit seeking to compel the carriers to pay his claims stemming from the incident.

May 12, 2023, 3:19 PM

