Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from an allegedly fraudulent wire transfer, was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of Shooter Pops LLC, doing business as Claffey's Frozen Cocktails. The case is 2:22-cv-04630, Shooter Pops LLC D/B/A Claffey's Frozen Cocktails v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.