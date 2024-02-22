Shook Launches New Practice to Advise Clients on DEI Issues ...

News From Law.com

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has launched a interdisciplinary diversity, equity and inclusion Counseling, Compliance & Disputes Practice, led by Houston office managing partner John Lewis Jr., to help clients navigate legal risks related to DEI.Clients increasingly need that advice, because of a "few inflection points" over the last few years that have led to anti-DEI sentiment, said Lewis, a former chief litigation counsel at The Coca-Cola Co. who founded and led the company's legal division diversity counsel.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 22, 2024, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /