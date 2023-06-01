Shook Launches Corporate Practice in Houston With Culhane Me...

News From Law.com

Shook, Hardy & Bacon, primarily a litigation firm, has added an M&A partner in Houston as the firm focuses on expansion of its corporate team across offices to better serve clients. "We want to be able to do these kind of transactions for our clients," said Sandra Hawley, a partner in Kansas City, Missouri, who chairs Shook's corporate services practice. Shook hired Culhane Meadows partner James Mayor on Tuesday as an M&A and corporate partner in Houston. Mayor was the corporate and M&A practice chair at Culhane Meadows.

June 01, 2023, 5:44 PM

