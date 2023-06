News From Law.com

Shook, Hardy & Bacon hired a former civil rights division prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney's Office to lead an expansion of the firm's civil rights and racial justice pro bono efforts, funded with fees from an $8.5 million prisoner's rights lawsuit the firm won in St. Louis in 2022."This was a way for us to pay forward," said Scot Fishman, the Washington, D.C.-based partner and pro bono director.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 23, 2023, 2:11 PM

nature of claim: /