New Suit - Class Action

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was hit with a class action on Tuesday in Maryland District Court in connection with an explosion at the Curtis Bay Piers Coal Facility in Baltimore last December. The suit was filed by Nidel & Nace on behalf of nearby residents who allegedly inhaled carcinogenic coal dust which migrated from the facility after the explosion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02684, Shongo et al. v. CSX Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2022, 7:23 PM