Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer & Toddy on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Cooper Lighting to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Swartz Culleton on behalf of Ronald Sholcosky, who was allegedly injured by an exploding Cooper Halo solar light. The case is 2:22-cv-03717, Sholcosky v. Cooper Lighting LLC et al.