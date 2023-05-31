New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a trade dress infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of shoe designer and distributor Shoes West Inc., doing business as Taos Footwear. The suit accuses Spring Footwear Corp. of copying the plaintiff's 'Trulie' sandal design and contends that the sale of Spring's 'Altira' sandal causes customer confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04192, Shoes West, Inc. v. Spring Footwear Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 5:31 AM

Shoes West, Inc.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Spring Footwear Corp.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims