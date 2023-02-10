Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Ottinger Law Firm on behalf of Stephen Shoemaker, a former Northrop director of engineering, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting company policy violations and discriminatory conduct to the human resources department. The case is 2:23-cv-00998, Shoemaker v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

February 10, 2023, 4:59 AM