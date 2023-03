New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Silver Golub & Teitell; the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron; and Lowey Dannenberg P.C. on behalf of customers who claim their personal information was exfiltrated in a January data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00427, Shoemaker et al v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 08, 2023, 8:56 PM