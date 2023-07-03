Shocking Large Number of People Could Sue Over Bards PowerPo...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lawyers are predicting up to 10,000 lawsuits could be filed over C.R. Bard Inc.'s PowerPort devices, implanted under the skin to provide chemotherapy, nutrition and other fluids into patients. About a dozen lawsuits have been filed on behalf of plaintiffs who suffered from infections, emergency surgeries and other ailments after the catheters in the devices allegedly fractured. Bard, now owned by Becton, Dickinson & Co., or BD, blamed a "coordinated attorney advertising campaign" to create multidistrict litigation.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 5:04 AM

nature of claim: /