Who Got The Work

Koji Francis Fukumura, Heather Marie Speers, and Ryan Edward Blair from Cooley have stepped in to represent Allbirds Inc., a footwear and apparel company, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, pertaining to the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering, was filed April 13 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company's overemphasis on products that extended beyond its core offerings. BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were also named as defendants for their role in underwriting Allbirds' IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01811, Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gennady Shnayder

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

BofA Securities, Inc.

Cowen and Company, LLC

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Allbirds, Inc.

C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Dan Levitan

Dick Boyce

Drexel Hamilton, LLC

Emily Weiss

Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Joseph Zwillinger

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Loop Capital Markets LLC

Mandy Fields

Michael Bufano

Nancy Green

Neil Blumenthal

Penserra Securities LLC

Piper Sandler & Co.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Timothy Brown

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws