Koji Francis Fukumura, Heather Marie Speers, and Ryan Edward Blair from Cooley have stepped in to represent Allbirds Inc., a footwear and apparel company, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, pertaining to the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering, was filed April 13 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company's overemphasis on products that extended beyond its core offerings. BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were also named as defendants for their role in underwriting Allbirds' IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01811, Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 25, 2023, 1:07 PM