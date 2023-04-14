Allbirds Inc., a footwear and apparel company, its top executives and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company's overemphasis on products that extended beyond its core offerings. BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were also named as defendants for their role in underwriting Allbirds' IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01811, Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 14, 2023, 5:54 AM