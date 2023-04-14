New Suit - Securities Class Action

Allbirds Inc., a footwear and apparel company, its top executives and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company's overemphasis on products that extended beyond its core offerings. BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions were also named as defendants for their role in underwriting Allbirds' IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01811, Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 5:54 AM

Gennady Shnayder

Glancy Prongay & Murray

BofA Securities, Inc.

Cowen and Company, LLC

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Allbirds, Inc.

C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Dan Levitan

Dick Boyce

Drexel Hamilton, LLC

Emily Weiss

Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Joseph Zwillinger

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Loop Capital Markets LLC

Mandy Fields

Michael Bufano

Nancy Green

Neil Blumenthal

Penserra Securities LLC

Piper Sandler & Co.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Timothy Brown

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws