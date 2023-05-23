Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Atlantic Casualty Insurance Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over medical claims arising from an elevator accident, was filed by Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney on behalf of Larry Shiver and Teri Shiver as assignees of SEF4 LLC, a cargo lift and outdoor elevator repair company. The case is 4:23-cv-00211, Shiver et al v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry Shiver

Teri Shiver

defendants

Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute