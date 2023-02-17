Removed To Federal Court

Dinsmore & Shohl on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Fahey-Leavitt Insurance Agency to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims of damage to commercial equipment due to an electrical surge, was filed by Zavolta Law Office on behalf of Shirts 'N More and other plaintiffs. Bowles Rice represents Fahey-Leavitt. The case is 5:23-cv-00051, Shirts 'N More, Inc. et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 6:55 PM