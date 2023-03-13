Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Saturday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a nonprofit organization, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shellist Lazarz Slobin on behalf of Meredith Shirrell, former CCF vice president and chief development officer, who claims that she was subjected to retaliatory treatment and terminated for expressing her concerns regarding an alleged 'illegal' financial agreement with a for-profit company. The case is 4:23-cv-00914, Shirrell v. Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 8:44 AM