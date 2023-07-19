Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Compute North, an operator of cryptocurrency mines which filed for bankruptcy in Sept. 2022, to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Chestnut Cambronne on behalf of a former vice president of sales and corporate development, accuses the defendant of reassigning sales work from the plaintiff to White co-workers and pulling out of a planned location in Pitt County, North Carolina, on the grounds that the site location was in an 'economically downtrodden' area with 'non-White' residents. The case is 0:23-cv-02169, Shirole v. Compute North Holdings Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

July 19, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Rohit Arun Shirole

defendants

Compute North LLC

Compute North Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination