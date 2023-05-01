Who Got The Work

Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained Boston attorney Michael J. Pineault of Anderson & Kreiger to defend a product liability lawsuit centering on the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. The complaint was filed March 15 in Massachusetts District Court by Bailey & Glasser; Cowper Law; and Jinks, Crow & Dickson. The suit alleges that the device did not dissolve and reabsorb as intended following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-10579, Shirkey et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Ann Thalman

Beth Deuel

Diane Anderson

Pamela Mazzanti

Rebecca Shirkey

Plaintiffs

Cowper Law

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Anderson & Kreiger LLP

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims