Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained Boston attorney Michael J. Pineault of Anderson & Kreiger to defend a product liability lawsuit centering on the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. The complaint was filed March 15 in Massachusetts District Court by Bailey & Glasser; Cowper Law; and Jinks, Crow & Dickson. The suit alleges that the device did not dissolve and reabsorb as intended following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-10579, Shirkey et al v. Hologic, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 01, 2023, 10:08 AM