Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GableGotwals on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and Rebecca LaFevers State Farm Agency to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a hailstorm, was filed by the Whitten Burrage law firm, Marr Law Firm and Nix Patterson LLP on behalf of Ashley Shira and Darren Shira. The case is 5:23-cv-00412, Shira et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Shira

Darren Shira

Marr Law Firm

Nix Patterson Llp - Okc

Nix Patterson, LLP

Whitten Burrage

Nix Patterson Llp - Austin

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Rebecca Lafevers State Farm Agency Inc

defendant counsels

GableGotwals

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute