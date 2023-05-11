Lawyers at GableGotwals on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and Rebecca LaFevers State Farm Agency to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a hailstorm, was filed by the Whitten Burrage law firm, Marr Law Firm and Nix Patterson LLP on behalf of Ashley Shira and Darren Shira. The case is 5:23-cv-00412, Shira et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.
Insurance
May 11, 2023, 4:37 PM