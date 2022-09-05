Who Got The Work

Kevin J. Connors of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Signode Industrial Group in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The suit, filed July 21 in Delaware District Court by Locks Law Firm and Lubel Voyles LLP on behalf of Gail Shipman, Justin Shipman and Roy Shipman III, accuses defendants of negligence in loading 20,000 pounds worth of polypropylene pipe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez, is 1:22-cv-00953, Shipman et al v. Signode Industrial Group LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 05, 2022, 4:37 AM