Who Got The Work

Kevin Markow of Becker & Poliakoff has entered an appearance for Hirsch Stevedoring LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 11 in Florida Southern District Court by Liang + Mooney on behalf of Shiplilly LATAM USA LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to return 26 leased shipping containers to the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 0:23-cv-61943, Shiplilly LATAM USA, LLC v. Hirsch Stevedoring, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 27, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Shiplilly LATAM USA, LLC

Plaintiffs

Liang Mooney, PLLC

Mejer Law, P.A.

defendants

Hirsch Stevedoring, LLC

defendant counsels

Becker & Poliakoff

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract