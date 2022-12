Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Margolis Edelstein on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Polish Independent Club to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Manes & Narahari on behalf of Deborah Shipley. The case is 2:22-cv-01741, Shipley v. Polish Independent Club.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 08, 2022, 5:07 AM