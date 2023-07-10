Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Tina Tellado has entered an appearance for fintech lender Earnest LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 24 in California Northern District Court by Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of a former business operations manager. The plaintiff claims he was subjected to bias and harassment based on his race, religion and South Asian ancestry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:23-cv-02557, Shintre v. Earnest, LLC.

Fintech

July 10, 2023, 4:23 AM

