The U.S. Air Force was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Holland & Knight on behalf of Patrick Shine, an openly gay air force member who was discharged in 2004 under the military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy. The suit requests that in light of DADT's repeal in 2011, Shine's discharge be upgraded from 'general' to 'honorable.' The case is 1:23-cv-00957, Shine v. Kendall.

February 16, 2023, 1:05 PM