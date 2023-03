Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Sunday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Chamber Music America Inc., Jennifer Grim and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a South Asian pro se plaintiff who contends that she was subjected to racial discrimination by a white colleague. The case is 1:23-cv-02554, Shinde v. Chamber Music America, Inc. et al.

New York

March 27, 2023, 4:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Gargi Shinde

defendants

Chamber Music America, Inc.

Esq. Peter A. Walker

Jennifer Grim

Kevin Kwan Loucks

Lecolion Washington

Margery Hwang

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination