Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Oregon District Court. The suit, over fire damage arising from a defective 'TalentCell' rechargeable lithium ion battery pack, was filed by the Law Offices of Shumsky & Backman on behalf of Shimadzu U.S.A Manufacturing Inc. The case is 3:22-cv-01967, Shimadzu USA Manufacturing, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 22, 2022, 5:36 AM