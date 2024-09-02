Jamie L. Halavais and Dan W. Goldfine of Dickinson Wright have stepped in to defend GEICO Indemnity Co. in a pending policyholder class action. The complaint, filed July 17 in New York Western District Court by Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec; Vozzolo LLC; and Normand PLLC, accuses the defendants of systematically underpaying policyholders by making unreasonable adjustments to the actual cash value of loss vehicles in violation of New York law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:24-cv-06447, Shiloah v. Geico Indemnity Company.
Insurance
September 02, 2024, 10:14 AM