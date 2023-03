New Suit - Contract

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Maine District Court on behalf of Jonathan Shilalis. The complaint pursues claims arising from a failed real estate transaction against John H. Morrison Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00140, Shilalis v. Morrison.

Real Estate

March 22, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Shilalis

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

defendants

John H Morrison, Jr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract