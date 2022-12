New Suit - Consumer

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Wells Fargo were sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to the alleged unauthorized electronic transfers via Zelle, was filed by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Boris Shihinski. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07521, Shihinski v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 27, 2022, 4:31 PM