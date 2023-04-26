New Suit - Contract

Fintech company Shift Markets Group sued Alkemi AI, CEO Ryan Breen and offshore hedge fund Arkana Capital for conversion and breach of contract on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. According to the complaint, Breen did not use the plaintiff's $200,000 investment as working capital for Alkemi, but instead funneled it to Arkana to fund his lavish lifestyle, rendering the plaintiff's ALK tokens worthless. The complaint was filed by Duane Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03504, Shift Markets Group Inc. v. Alkemi AI Inc. et al.

April 26, 2023, 8:09 PM

Shift Markets Group, Inc.

Duane Morris

