Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Kyle Enterprises LLC d/b/a Millennium to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Leake & Stokes on behalf of a former Millennium employee who seeks a declaration that he has not breached certain confidentiality and noncompete agreements. The case is 1:23-cv-00077, Shiflett v. Kyle Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Millennium.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 18, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Zach Shiflett

defendants

Kyle Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Millennium

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract