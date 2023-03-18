Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Kyle Enterprises LLC d/b/a Millennium to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Leake & Stokes on behalf of a former Millennium employee who seeks a declaration that he has not breached certain confidentiality and noncompete agreements. The case is 1:23-cv-00077, Shiflett v. Kyle Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Millennium.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 18, 2023, 12:56 PM