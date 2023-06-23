New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 Mondelez employees vulnerable to a cyberattack around February 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03999, Shields v. Mondelez Global LLC.

