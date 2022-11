Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAngus, Goudelock & Courie on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Macon II Elderly Housing to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Martin R. Jelliffe Esq. on behalf of Herbert Shields. The case is 3:22-cv-00690, Shields v. Macon II Elderly Housing, L.L.L.P. et al.

Real Estate

November 29, 2022, 7:30 PM