Because vendors often access clients' internal systems, customer data, and intellectual property, they will always be a magnet for hackers searching for valuable data. Bad actors will always look for the weak spots in a firm's defenses, including those deployed by a firm's vendors and other third parties. And signs point to a growing number of cyberattacks, not a lessening of them.

June 17, 2024, 4:14 PM

