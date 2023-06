New Suit - Patent

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of beach shade developer and manufacturer Shibumi Shade Inc. The suit, against Beach Shade LLC and Matthew Finneran, asserts a single patent related to a beach shade canopy design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00297, Shibumi Shade, Inc. v. Beach Shade LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 5:24 AM

Shibumi Shade, Inc.

Womble Bond Dickinson

Beach Shade LLC

Matthew Finneran

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims